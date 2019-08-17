|
James Felix Kirschling
Glendale - James Felix Kirschling was called by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to his heavenly home on August 16, 2019, at the age of 96. Jim was the first born Catholic of his parents Anna and Felix Kirschling (both deceased). Jim's mother's maiden name was Corcoran, whom Jim loved and cared for all of her life. Jim was born in Chicago, IL. Jim resided in the Milwaukee Catholic Home, as well of a condo in Glendale WI.
Jim leaves behind him three sisters and three brothers, some who are deceased. Marilyn & Cyril (deceased) Suing, Dick & Esther Kirschling (both deceased), Tom & Edith Kirschling (both deceased), Anita & Vince (deceased) Memet, Chuck & Lou Hellen, Jane & Sam (deceased) Kirsten.
Jim joined the US Army during WWII. He was stationed in Normandy, France. He continued his military service as a Captain Reserve for 20 years. After serving in WWII, he returned to the United States on the Queen Mary. Jim took every opportunity to further his knowledge. He graduated from Marquette University with a law degree in 1949, with the highest-grade honors. He was very proud of his Uncle, Charlie Corcoran, a Jesuit Priest at Marquette University. He received a master's in German at UC Santa Barbara and continued studying the German language at the Goethe Institute in Germany. He shared his love for the German language by teaching German classes in St. Louis high schools. After finishing his schooling at Marquette University, Jim was hired by the IRS in Milwaukee. He later worked in Oklahoma City and ended his career in St. Louis, as the Chief of the IRS.
Jim was very alethic. He loved to bike and jog. Jim has many nieces and nephews who are so grateful for the bicycling trips that he took with them. They included trips all over Europe, Wisconsin, Catskill Mountains and even one from Saint Louis to New Jersey to visit his sister Anita & family. Jim also was an avid jogger who would run eight miles a day at an eight-minute pace, and his nieces & nephews & family would try to keep up with!
Jim loved to eat, sing, travel and take photographs with his camera(s). It was fun just to watch him eat, eat & eat some more. Jim was a member of the "Clean Plate Club". He would sing to everyone & anyone, and not just in English. Jim would sing in German & Polish as well. Jim continued his singing skills all his life, including in the Catholic Home and he would sing to the nurses, aids & cleaners. Jim also organized sing-alongs in the Catholic Home, that everyone enjoyed so much. Jim had a CD collection that numbered in the thousands! He enjoyed being a season ticket holder of the Saint Louis & Milwaukee Symphony. Jim travelled the world to so many different countries including Israel - - too any to mention, with his entire family. One of his favorite companions was his sister Marilyn, who appreciated every one of them. As Jim would take these family trips, he would take photographs along the way. He was a pioneer of photography. His slide collection included up to 100 carousels. Jim would entertain his family and friends with the greatest slide and video shows - - just incredible.
Jim volunteered at Saint Vincent DePaul and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim also was a huge blood donor. He was a staunch believer of the US Constitution. His entire family looked up to "Uncle Jim" admiring him for his incredible knowledge. His dedication to the Catholic Church was unsurpassed. Jim loved his entire family and friends with both actions & words. Everyone who knew Jim, loved Jim! His brother Chuck was a great help and a blessing in Jim's final days.
Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, corner of E. Silver Spring Road and N. Santa Monica Blvd. A reception will follow. Interment on Friday, August 23, in Wisconsin Rapids. Time is pending. Please see funeral home website during the week.
