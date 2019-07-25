James G. Bushmaker



Rudolph - James G. Bushmaker, age 82, of Rudolph, WI died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker will officiate. Visitation will be held at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Saturday from 8:30-10:30 AM. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Mausoleum with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 485 of Rudolph. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



James was born June 18, 1937 in Rudolph, WI to Anthony and Janet (Brostowitz) Bushmaker. He graduated from Rudolph High School and married Christine Lang on October 12, 1957 in Rudolph, WI. James owned and operated his own farm for many years.



James served in the National Guards. He was Rudolph Town Chairman for 26 years and was a member of the Rudolph Old Tractor Club. James enjoyed collecting tractors and going for rides on his John Deere Gator.



James is survived by his wife, Christine; two daughters, Lynn Bushmaker of Rudolph, WI and Dawn (Jake) Slattery of Rudolph, WI; three sons, Mark (Mary) Bushmaker of Rudolph, WI, Dean Bushmaker of Rudolph, WI and Todd (Cherie Spohn) Bushmaker of Rudolph, WI; six grandchildren, Mike (Natasha) Slattery, Andy (Beth) Slattery, Dan Bushmaker, Dean (Megan) Bushmaker, Samantha Bushmaker and Erica Blaeser; four great grandchildren, Ryden, Kinsley, Reid and Emely; and one sister, Dianne (Tom) Marquard.



James was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.



The Bushmaker family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Dr. Brandell and Julie and Kim for their kind, compassionate care of James. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 25 to July 26, 2019