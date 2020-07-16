James G. GrosklausAtlanta, GA - James (Jim) Garth Grosklaus passed away on July 7, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at the age of 85.Jim was the son of Edwin and Alice Grosklaus and grew up in Biron, WI. He attended and played football at Lincoln High School and University of Wisconsin - Madison. He also was a career employee at Kimberly-Clark Corporation. He will be buried in Calvary Cemetery next to Irene (Staffon) Grosklaus.There will not be a public funeral service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MARR (Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences) or Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation.