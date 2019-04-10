James "Jim" Goodness



Wisconsin Rapids - James "Jim" Goodness, age 58, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday April 12, 2019 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Jim was born July 24, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to Earl and Barbara (Adams) Goodness. Tragically, Jim's mother and father were killed in a car accident in 1964. Betty and Orville Goodness raised Jim as their own and provided him with their deepest and unconditional love.



Jim was formerly employed as a cab driver for River City Cab. His interests included watching sports, especially the Packers and Brewers, going to Rafters games, Bingo and playing cards. He loved time spent "Up North" with his family. Jim was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his siblings Gayle (Roger) Beyer of Nekoosa, Karen (Roger) Hanko of Briggsville, Bev (John) Bowman Nekoosa and Chuck (Debbie) Goodness of Stevens Point; special sister Donna Kuhn of Wisconsin Rapids and his aunts and many nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Barb Goodness and Betty and Orville Goodness and by his sister Pamela Ely.



The Goodness Family would like to thank the staff and friends of Edenbrook for the care and friendship given to Jim. He thought so highly of you.



Jim was loved and will be missed by many. "Until we meet again" Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary