James H. ChristensenNekoosa - James H. Christensen, age 89, of Nekoosa, died Sunday November 8, 2020 at Nekoosa Court.Private graveside services will be held. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Jim was born October 10, 1931 in Tomahawk to Leonard and Helen (Schultz) Christensen. He served in the US Army from 1948 to 1952 as a member of the 25th Infantry Division. He served 13 month in Korea and 20 months in Japan. Jim married LaVina Hoffman on October 24, 1953 in Waukon, IA. She died April 29, 2017. For 39 years Jim was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc, retiring as a paper tester after spending many years in the rewinders department.In earlier years Jim enjoyed golf and playing softball and baseball. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. After Jim retired from the mill he would take his daily four mile walk around Nekoosa.Jim is survived by five children Kim (Mike) Boardman, Kris Zellmer, Mitch Christensen, Todd Christensen and Kelly Schwandt; six grandchildren Jim (Kelsey) Christensen, Josh (Renee) Christensen, Cole Boardman, Chase (Angie) Boardman, Brady Schwandt and Chaz Schwandt; nine great grandchildren; his sister Carol Benjamin; three brothers Kenneth "Tom" Christensen, Denny (Kay) Christensen and Duane "Babe" Christensen and sister in law Elaine Christensen.He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers Richard "Popeye" and John Christensen; sister Shirley (Charles) Howland; grandchild Tai Boardman; son in law Jim Zellmer; brother in law Edward "Pat" Benjamin and sisters in law Kathleen "Beanie" and Barbara Christensen.The Christensen Family would like to thank the staffs of Hilltop Alpine Terrace, Nekoosa Court and Ascension Hospice for the great care given to Jim.