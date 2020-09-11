James H. "Jim" HahnerWisconsin Rapids - James H. "Jim" Hahner, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.A Private Funeral Mass was held Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI assisted the family.Jim was born February 13, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Maynard and Agnes (Morrissey) Hahner. He married Janice Stout on May 12, 1962 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Jim was employed at Consolidated Papers Inc. for 44 years retiring in 2000 as Senior Project Electrical Engineering Associate.Jim served in the U.S. Navy from November 1, 1956 until November 1, 1960. He was a member of the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Council #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids; American Legion Post #485 of Rudolph; and the VPB-111/ VP 21 of Veterans Association. Jim was also a Boy Scouts Troop Committee Chairman, served on the Town of Grand Rapids Planning Commission for 12 years and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Council and School Board.Jim enjoyed hunting, golfing and family activities and loved following Lincoln High School and Assumption High School sports, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.Jim is survived by his wife, Janice; four children, Mary (Dale) Armitage of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Michael (Heidi) Hahner of Wausau, WI, Patrick (Donna) Hahner of Mosinee, WI and Jamie (Kevin Obremski) Hahner of Wiscosnin Rapids, WI; five grandchildren, Cody Hahner, Kiley Hahner, Nick Hahner, Jordan Armitage and Christian Obremski; one brother, Steven Hahner; three sisters-in-law, Judi Carlson, Katie Waters and Gail Stout and one brother-in-law, Tom Stout.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Hahner and John Hahner and brothers-in-law, Donald Waters and Carl Carlson and sisters-in-law, Carol (Hahner) Peterson and Elaine Hahner.Memorials can be designated to Assumption High School or to St. Vincent de Paul Church.