James Hardina

James HardinaWisconsin Rapids - James M. Hardina, age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence, following a courageous 9 ½ year struggle with multiple myeloma.Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Entombment at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Jim was born September 23, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to William and Clara (Haffenbredl) Hardina. He married Rita A. Pelot on December 28, 1968 at Our Lady Queen of heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Jim was a pipefitter for Stora Enso (Consolidated Papers) - Biron Division for 42 ½ years retiring on May 31, 2007.Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War from June 21, 1962 until January 21, 1966. Later, Jim entered the Navy Reserves from January 21, 1966 until June 20, 1968, serving as a fire control technician. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, where he participated in the military honor guard for funerals and events until he was unable to due to his health.Jim loved walking, biking, bowling and could always be found with a camera in hand at family get togethers. Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to his children and grandsons.Jim is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Rita; son, Chad Hardina Of Eau Claire, WI; daughters, Melissa Hardina of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Nicole Hardina-Wilhelm of Neenah, WI; two grandchildren, Austin Hardina and Leo Wilhelm; brothers and sisters in law, Dan (Nancy) Pelot, Diane (Special Friend- John) Samuel, Dory (Wes) Parshall, Joseph (Jan) Pelot Jr., Mabel Hardina and Michelle Pelot; aunt, Jennie Haffenbredl; good friend, Ray Follen; special cousin and wife, Pete and Nettie Beaver and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and grand dogs and cats.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William "Bill" Hardina Jr. and Ben Hardina; in laws, Joseph and Doris Pelot Sr., sister-in-law, Marilyn Hardina; brother-in-law, Keith Pelot; son-in-law, Brian Wilhelm and special grand dog, Eddie.The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone, especially, the doctors, Dorothy, Stacy and Deidre of the Oncology Department at Marshfield Medical Center and a special thank you to all the girls at Ascension Hospice.