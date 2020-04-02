Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
King, WI - James R. Keith, age 78, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

There will be no services for James. In lieu of flowers, the family will designate a memorial at a later date. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa, WI is assisting the family.

James was born November 30, 1941 in Centralia, WA. He served as a corpsman in the US Navy from 1964 to 1967 during the Viet Nam War. James was employed as the Assistant Admissions Director at St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. After receiving a Masters of Library Science from UW Milwaukee he was employed as a reference librarian at several northern suburban Illinois libraries and at the Lester Library in the town of Rome, Adams County, WI.

James is survived by his sister Carole Keith and his long standing life companion David Sheppard.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
