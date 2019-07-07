James Kuhn



Vesper - James (Jim) Kuhn, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Father Janucz will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI from 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday and at the Church on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 AM. There will be a Rosary held at 6:45 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday evening. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Altdorf, WI with military rites provided by American Legion Post #520 of Vesper.



Jim was born on November 8, 1947 to Donald and Alice (Thompson) Kuhn. He grew up in Rudolph and attended Lone Birch Grade School. He went on to graduate from Lincoln High School in 1965.



Jim joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and served in Korea during the Pueblo Crisis and finished his service in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Jim's military career came full circle in May of 2018 when he was fortunate to participate in the 32nd Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Jim worked for Consolidated Papers-Biron Division for 36 years, retiring as a pulp mill shift supervisor.



Jim married Cathy Iverson on May 20, 1967, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Altdorf.



Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing cards and square dancing with the Marshfield Hoedowners. He loved making homemade maple syrup and tending to his strawberry patch and garden. He was a member of the Vesper American Legion, Post #520 and was a town of Hansen supervisor.



Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cathy; and three children, Nancy (Bill) Keys of Appleton, WI, Jaime (Michelle) Kuhn of Tomah, WI and Jeff (Beth) Kuhn of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He was also proud of his seven grandchildren, Matthew, Katrina, Madeline, Jeremy, Charlie, Stella and Peter. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 7 to July 8, 2019