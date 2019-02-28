Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
James Stellmach
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
James L. Stellmach Obituary
James L. Stellmach

Sigel - James Lawrence Stellmach, age 74, of Sigel, WI, formerly of Neenah, WI, died peacefully at home Sunday, February 24.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Aaron Becker will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30-11:00 AM on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Jim was born June 22, 1944 to Francis and Bernice (Schroedel) Stellmach. He married Susan Osborn on February 6, 1971 and was blessed with 48 years of marriage. Jim was a Vietnam veteran and a proud member of the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1969.

Jim was a man with strong convictions and was passionately dedicated to his family, faith and country, and defended his values with a vigor well-known to many. This vigor was an extension of the love and pride he felt for many things and wanted to share with others. He gave much of himself and contributed his time, energy and support to a number of causes, such as annually ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Jim is dearly loved by his family and friends and they are proud of him too. He will be terribly missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Susan; children; Paul (Karen) Stellmach, Melanie (Russ Paltzer) Stellmach, and Patience Stellmach; grandchildren; Foster Ludka, and Samuel Stellmach; brothers; Mike (Janet) Stellmach, and David (Jill Sater) Stellmach; sister-in-law Joan Stellmach; and many other wonderful family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Bernice; brother; Roger Stellmach; and sister; Carol Stellmach.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019
