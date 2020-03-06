|
|
James L. Syms
Wisconsin Rapids - James Lemley Syms was born an only child on November 4th 1936 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and passed from this earth on March 4th 2020 while surrounded by the family that deeply loved him. He married the love of his life, Bonita F. (Hammerstad) Syms on February 22, 1964. They shared fifty-six years of happiness and love together and he left a large legacy behind.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Timothy Wenger and Richard Casper will officiate, military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Rose (Beadle) Syms, his in-laws, Alvon and Jerry Brandt, Yogi (Fred) Mason, and nephew Daniel Mason and other cousins and aunts.
Jim was the father to five girls, Kim (James) Lamb of Wisconsin Rapids, Tina Syms of Wisconsin Rapids, Vicki Syms of Wisconsin Rapids, Dawn (Dan) Carlson of Nekoosa, and Cheri (David) Spang of Wisconsin Rapids. Grandfather to five, Katie (Bruce) Cummins, Andrew Lamb, MacKenzie Carlson, KayLeigh Carlson, and Alexander Spang. Great grandfather to three, Elizabeth, Charles and Samuel Cummins. He was also a great father influence to Jeff Reimer (Cindy Voight), Brian (Tammy) Reimer, Ed Smart, DeAnn Smith, and Lori (Steve) Bartha.
Jim was a parachute rigger in the United States Navy from July of 1955 with an honorable discharge with a good conduct medal July of 1959. He worked for Georgia Pacific paper mill in Port Edwards as a Sanitation Engineer, and retired from his service there November of 2001.
Jim enjoyed feeding his birds, watching his squirrels, his beautiful flutter-bys, playing with his kitties, hunting and fishing with his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed spreading his love of the great outdoors with all of his family, as that was his favorite place to be. His favorite things included watching baseball, and the Packers every weekend they played. Jim enjoyed attending Rafters baseball games and cheering on his home team, as well as when his daughter played softball. He was very proud of his backyard pond with all of his fish and other wildlife.
Jim will be remembered for his awesome sense of humor as well as his sweet disposition. He was a very loving man and cared for everyone he met. He made sure everyone he met knew how much he cared for them, and all were treated to his teasing ways and endearing nicknames.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020