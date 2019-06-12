|
James Linden
Schofield - James G. Linden, 69, Schofield, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at Tomahawk Health Services.
He was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Wisconsin Rapids, the son of the late Daniel and Helen (Johnson) Linden. He married Linda Zurfluh on Nov. 13, 1971, in Wisconsin Rapids. She survives.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam.
Jim was a social man who loved meeting new people. He always had a joke for you and whether he was telling it to you for the first or the tenth time, he told it with the same excitement. Over the years, the family enjoyed numerous trips with the fondest memory being that Jim always had to stop for breakfast. He adored his two granddaughters and could always be found at their countless dance activities. Jim loved stock car racing and the Green Bay Packers. Jim's family & friends will cherish the memories they made over the years.
Survivors, besides his wife, Linda, include his two children, Kim (Al) Javoroski, Mosinee, and Kevin Linden, Rothschild; two grandchildren, Taylor and Tatum Javoroski; and a brother, Ronald (Benita) Linden, Trinity, Texas. He was preceded in death by four brothers Leonard, Phillip, Charles and Richard Linden.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. Thursday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 12, 2019