James Martin Arnold
Sister Bay - James "Jim" Martin Arnold, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer.
Jim was born in Wisconsin Rapids on November 1, 1942. He was the first of eight kids. Growing up in Rapids, Jim was active in many sports but particularly loved baseball. This love began with playing pick-up games from dawn to dusk and continued throughout his life.
Jim proudly served as an Army medic in Korea during the Vietnam War.
Jim earned his undergrad degree in Zoology and his MBA in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. There, he met the love of his life Patricia (Moberg) Arnold and together raised their two children, Missy and Andy. Jim was a lifelong Badger fan and traveling was always a passion that they shared with their kids visiting 48 states. The family also enjoyed many trips to Disney World with their kids, grandkids, and friends.
He raised his family in Wausau, where he was a business instructor at North Central Technical College. Summers were spent assisting Pat as an artist, showing her work across the Midwest, where they made so many lifelong friends.
After retiring, they have lived out their lifelong dream by moving to Door County where they enjoyed working on the property, traveling, and spending time with friends particularly in their hiking group.
He was an amazing Grandpa/Papa to Alex, Zach, and Lauren, who loved their time spent with him in Door County going for ice cream, hiking, and riding with Grandpa on his tractor.
Jim will be missed by his wife, Patty; children, Missy (Jim) Akers and Andy (Jenn) Arnold; grandchildren, Alex and Zach Arnold and Lauren Akers; mother, Marian; and seven siblings, Tom, Sue, Bobby, Mary, Kathleen, Pat, and Mark. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center (8701 Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53226), We Care Fund for Medical Innovation and Research (8701 Watertown Plank Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53226), or Children's Cancer Research Fund (7301 Ohms Ln Suite 355, Minneapolis, MN 55439).
The family would like to thank Dr. Smitha Menon and the amazing staff at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and the wonderful and compassionate caregivers of Unity Hospice.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Arnold family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Jim may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
