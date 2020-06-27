James P. UrbansRudolph - James P. Urbans, age 71, of Rudolph, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home in Rudolph.A public visitation with social distancing will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later date.Jim was born March 15, 1949 in Marshfield to Chester and Rae (Minor) Urbans. He married Diane Haasl on October 17, 1976 in Waukon, Iowa.Jim was a carpenter and for many years owned and operated Jim's Remodeling in Rudolph. Following his retirement he was a custodian at River Grove Senior Village. Jim also assisted his wife Diane at Urbans Greenhouse in Rudolph. He was a member of the Wilderness Sportsman's Club and former member of the Rudolph Lions Club. Jim and Diane were season ticket holders for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and time spent at the cabin.He is survived by his wife Diane Urbans; sons Jeremiah (Renee) Urbans of Stevens Point, Jesse Urbans (Rachel Zimmerman) of Wisconsin Rapids and Scott (Linda) Heineck of Wisconsin Rapids; ,seven grandchildren; one brother Paul (Terri) Urbans of Wisconsin Rapids and one sister Jackie Urbans of Wisconsin Rapids, and is further survived by his loving dog Lily.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law Karen Urbans and brother-in-law Harold Haasl (Bear).