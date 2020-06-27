James P. Urbans
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James P. Urbans

Rudolph - James P. Urbans, age 71, of Rudolph, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home in Rudolph.

A public visitation with social distancing will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later date.

Jim was born March 15, 1949 in Marshfield to Chester and Rae (Minor) Urbans. He married Diane Haasl on October 17, 1976 in Waukon, Iowa.

Jim was a carpenter and for many years owned and operated Jim's Remodeling in Rudolph. Following his retirement he was a custodian at River Grove Senior Village. Jim also assisted his wife Diane at Urbans Greenhouse in Rudolph. He was a member of the Wilderness Sportsman's Club and former member of the Rudolph Lions Club. Jim and Diane were season ticket holders for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and time spent at the cabin.

He is survived by his wife Diane Urbans; sons Jeremiah (Renee) Urbans of Stevens Point, Jesse Urbans (Rachel Zimmerman) of Wisconsin Rapids and Scott (Linda) Heineck of Wisconsin Rapids; ,seven grandchildren; one brother Paul (Terri) Urbans of Wisconsin Rapids and one sister Jackie Urbans of Wisconsin Rapids, and is further survived by his loving dog Lily.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister in law Karen Urbans and brother-in-law Harold Haasl (Bear).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved