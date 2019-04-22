|
|
James R. Burmeister
Wisconsin Rapids - James R. Burmeister, age 63, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen and Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday, April 26 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burmeister family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019