Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Burmeister


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James R. Burmeister Obituary
James R. Burmeister

Wisconsin Rapids - James R. Burmeister, age 63, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen and Rev. Timothy Wenger will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday, April 26 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burmeister family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now