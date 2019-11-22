|
|
James R. Webb Jr.
Wisconsin Rapids - October 1, 1942, JB began his journey of life in Walden, Colorado; born to James and Violet Webb, Sr. As a youngster, the family moved to Birch Tree, Missouri.
JB served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was a proud Seabee and received an honorable discharge. He was a proud member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2534 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 101. He proudly bore a flag, head held high, in many local parades and events, regardless of the weather or temperature. Every December in King, Wisconsin, JB would lay wreaths down for the Central Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Wreaths Across America. On April 18, 2019 JB was given the opportunity of a lifetime: going on the 'Never Forgotten Honor Flight'.
JB was a pipefitter/steamfitter at Consolidated Papers Inc. until his retirement. He was involved in multiple organizations: LIVESTRONG, a member of the Stevens Point Prostate Cancer Support Group and the Grand Rapids Lions.
JB and Judy (Whittecar) got hitched January 8, 1966 and galloped off on a trail ride. No more dusty trails after landing in Wisconsin. The family expanded with two little fillies; Gina and Stacy, who were their Dad's pride and joy.
Papa will be missed so very much by Judy; daughter, Gina Webb, granddaughter Laura and Mike Zeinert; granddaughter Jordan and Jaron Bernette and great grandchildren Jameson, Kali and Gavin; grandson Logan Erickson; granddaughter Emma Webb; daughter Stacy Webb; grandson Trey and Michaela Webb and great granddaughter Oaklee; and grandchildren Maggie, Tessa and Cade Eichner. Everyone will always remember rides in Papa's van, his stash of mints, nuts and other snacks, and a story beginning with ""Now let me tell you about…"". He was our Papa and our Hero.
JB is also survived by his sister Margie and husband Merwyn, Ruth Ann and Dennis, Mag and Dennis, Nancy and Dick, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
JB began his day by going to the YMCA for a short workout and a long visit and some coffee. Then he would ""make his rounds"" around town to visit family and friends…and to get more coffee. A typical day would end playing with the little ones. He was happiest visiting and spending time with those he cared about. He also liked to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play ball… even though the rest of his family are Milwaukee Brewer fans and he was taunted mercilessly.
We thank him for all the precious memories, our 'Special Angel'. We Love You Beyond the Stars.
After a pop-in visit and a wave of his hand as he exclaimed ""Later"". JB's dash was complete on November 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered by Post 2534 and VVA Chapter 101. Burial will be at a later date at Pioneer Cemetery in Saratoga.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the American Heroes Café in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019