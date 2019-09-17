|
|
James Reichert
Port Edwards - James J. Reichert, age 58, of Port Edwards died Monday September 2, 2019 at the House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A celebration of Jim's life with a luncheon will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Club (420 W. Jackson Street) from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. A Service of remembrance will be held at the Elks Club at 11:00 AM with Kim Roberts Officiating. Military rites by the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post 9 will follow. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019