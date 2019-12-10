|
James Robert Tyler
Lake Tomahawk - James Robert Tyler, age 82, of Lake Tomahawk, died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids to Jack and Marion(Hunter) Tyler on July 24, 1937.
James attended schools in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from Lincoln High School. After graduating James enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after his 4 years of service. He then worked for the local paper mill and when he retired in the mid 80's moved to Lake Tomahawk where he built his home. James loved the outdoors and was an avid musky fisherman which was the reason he moved to Lake Tomahawk.
James is survived by his sisters Nancy(Bernard) Schoultz of Wisconsin Rapids, and Donna Duda of Kenosha. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Louise, and Catherine, brothers John, Don, and Ronald.
There will be no formal services for James at this time. You may leave your private condolences for the Tyler family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Tyler family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019