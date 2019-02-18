|
|
James T. Olson
Wisconsin Rapids - James T. Olson, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Private family services will be held in New Freedom, WI at a later date.
James was born December 29, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Roy and Averil (Newton) Olson. He was a public school teacher in the Chicago area for 38 years.
James is survived by two brothers, Jesse Olson and Phillip Olson; one sister, Shirley Hejmanski; and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roy Olson.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wiscosnin Rapids is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019