James W. Heitzinger
James W. Heitzinger

Wisconsin Rapids - James W. Heitzinger, 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Wisconsin Rapids at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic church. The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 until the time of service. Father Jerome Patric will officiate the service. Burial will be held following mass at St. Michael's Cemetery in Junction City Wisconsin. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.

James was born June 30, 1935 to Martin and Ann Heitzinger in Junction City, WI. James served his country as a member of the United State Navy from 1952 to 1966, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He was a Union Electrician in Wisconsin Rapids for 31 years. James loved spending time outdoors, especially golfing, hunting, and fishing.

James is survived by his son Michael Heitzinger, Daughter, Ann Marie (Louis) Nicholson, daughter-in-law Lyn Heitzinger, ex-wife Audrey McKee, brother, Robert (Audrey) Heitzinger, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grand-parents, son Curt Heitzinger, ex-wife Sharon Nelson, and brother Louis (Ruth) Heitzinger.







Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
