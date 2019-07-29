Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for James LaVigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Warren LaVigne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Warren LaVigne Obituary
James Warren LaVigne

Wisconsin Rapids - James Warren LaVigne, 79, of Mission, TX, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2019 with his loving wife Sharon by his side.

James was born August 15, 1939 to Alfred and Marion LaVigne. After he graduated Lincoln High School, he married his high school sweetheart Sharon Gaetke on March 15, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He served his country in the United States Navy before working for the United States Post Office for 30 years.

He enjoyed playing basketball and tennis with his grandchildren and spending as much time as possible with his family. He enjoyed many adventures with his loving wife throughout their 61 years of marriage. After retirement, they moved to Mission, TX and enjoyed many different activities throughout the community including shuffle board, cards, and golf.

James is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters, Jamie of Wisconsin Rapids and Renee of Mission, TX, his sons, James and wife Kristy of Naperville, IL. Steven and wife Jodi of Columbia, MO. his sister Marilyn Freeman of Woodruff, WI, his 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Matthew Miller and his 2 great-grandsons Jeffrey and Hunter Hansford.

Family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their remarkable compassion and understanding in the care of James.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now