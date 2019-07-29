|
James Warren LaVigne
Wisconsin Rapids - James Warren LaVigne, 79, of Mission, TX, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2019 with his loving wife Sharon by his side.
James was born August 15, 1939 to Alfred and Marion LaVigne. After he graduated Lincoln High School, he married his high school sweetheart Sharon Gaetke on March 15, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He served his country in the United States Navy before working for the United States Post Office for 30 years.
He enjoyed playing basketball and tennis with his grandchildren and spending as much time as possible with his family. He enjoyed many adventures with his loving wife throughout their 61 years of marriage. After retirement, they moved to Mission, TX and enjoyed many different activities throughout the community including shuffle board, cards, and golf.
James is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters, Jamie of Wisconsin Rapids and Renee of Mission, TX, his sons, James and wife Kristy of Naperville, IL. Steven and wife Jodi of Columbia, MO. his sister Marilyn Freeman of Woodruff, WI, his 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Matthew Miller and his 2 great-grandsons Jeffrey and Hunter Hansford.
Family would like to thank Legacy Hospice for their remarkable compassion and understanding in the care of James.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019