Janet L. Arneson
Wisconsin Rapids - Janet L. Arneson, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Saturday, February 1, 2020 beginning 10:00 A.M. at the church.
Janet was born November 30, 1935 in Deadwood, SD to George and Lucille (Kinney) Wendt. She married the love of her life, Ingvar "Ole" G. Arneson on July 2, 1955 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church. They were blessed with 64 years of wonderful memories together. Raising her six children was the highlight of her life.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the organizer and planner of the family. Janet worked alongside Ole in their family businesses as his financial advisor. She was an active member at St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she held many roles over the years, including Sunday School teacher, member of the choir, leader of the Elizabeth Circle, and Chairwoman of the Circles. Janet was a quiet, reserved person, but always had a kind word for everyone she met.
Janet enjoyed flowers and was an expert gardener. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading history novels and documentaries. Ice Cream brought her much joy. Janet was known for her scalloped potatoes and ham and her mouth-watering cookies.
Janet and Ole could be found taking road trips in their Hudson. They found pleasure dancing with each other. Janet and Ole would travel to Texas in their 5th wheel. They went on many excursions together: Greece, Norway, the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii, and Hong Kong. They were members of their Sheepshead card club for 64 years. Janet is loved and will be deeply missed.
Janet is survived by her loving husband, Ingvar "Ole" Arneson; her children: Rick (Shelly) Arneson, Ron (Rhonda) Arneson, Kathi (Al) Groeschel, Randy Arneson, Mark (Robin) Arneson, and Shawn (Kimberly) Arneson; her grandchildren: Kari Arneson, Erin Arneson, Matthew Arneson, Michelle Havel, Jillian (Chase) Taylor, Jana (Matthew) Schultz, Jamie (Mark) Certa, Justin Arneson, Tyler Arneson, Jared Arneson, Alex Arneson, Michaela Arneson, Ariel (Tyler) Fix, and Alexi (Zach) DeGrave; her great-grandchildren: Thomas Certa, Andrea Certa, Jack Certa, Tyler John Certa, Kaleigh Spaulding, Abby Spaulding, Odin Arneson, and Eleanore Arneson; her siblings: Gerald (Marge) Wendt, Sharon Giese, and Joan (Dan) Love.
In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ingvar and Josephine Arneson, Sr.; her brothers-in-law: Roger Giese, David Arneson, Korey Arneson, Daniel Tork, and Gerald Falk; and her sisters-in-law: Bonnie Falk, Barbara Dove, and Kathy Ruth Arneson.
Memorials may be forward to Immanuel Lutheran School in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020