Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
More Obituaries for Janet Garski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet L. Garski


1936 - 2019
Janet L. Garski Obituary
Janet L. Garski

Wisconsin Rapids - Janet L. Garski, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Visitation for Janet will be held from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Private family services will be held at a later date. Entombment will take place at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.

Janet was born on December 28, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Richard and Dorothy (Brovald) Van Wormer. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954. Janet married Anthony R. Garski on July 2, 1955 in Stevens Point. She worked for Hardware Mutual Insurance Company in Stevens Point before it became Sentry Insurance and then moved to Wisconsin Rapids after Tony was discharged from the military.

Janet loved to play cards with her sisters, was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed taking trips to the casino with Tony, was a dedicated coupon collector and loved spending time with her family.

Janet is survived by her husband Tony Garski, children Robert (Linda) Garski, Michael (Dawn) Garski, Mark (Kellie) Garski; grandchildren Jason (Darlene) Garski, Casey (Kyle) Thompson, Alyssa (Josh) Schilling, Jordan (Kayla) Garski, Ben (Dani) Garski, Nicholas Garski, Derek (Sam Wittenberg) Garski, Riley Garski; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Marianne (Gene) Timm, Susan (Dennis) Kromenaker; daughter-in-law Cindy Garski; sister-in-law Patricia Van Wormer. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Leslie Heath, son Daniel Garski, brother David Van Wormer and sister Jean (Wayne) Crueger.

Janet's family would like to thank the staff of Hilltop Assisted Living for the loving care given to her.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
