Janet M. Wiemann
Marshfield - Janet M. Wiemann, age 66, of Marshfield, died on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at the Hansen-Schilling Funeral Home 1010 East Veterans Parkway, Marshfield, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Ray Draeger officiating. Interment will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Marshfield. A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Janet was born on November 24, 1952 to Hilary and Lauretta (Steiner) Marx. She attended parochial schools in Wisconsin Rapids, graduating from Assumption High School in 1970. Janet graduated from UW-Oshkosh in 1975 with a BS in Communicative Disorders and from UW-Stevens Point in 1979 with a MS in Speech Pathology. She worked in various locations in Wisconsin but spent the majority of her career in the School District of Loyal. Janet retired from full and part time work in 2012.
Janet married John Wiemann in Wausau, WI on October 9, 1981. They settled in Marshfield in 1982.
She enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading and dogs, especially black labs. She spent many happy hours walking her dogs in the city.
Survivors include her husband John, a sister Patricia (Anwar) Gergis, a brother Ronald Marx, stepsisters Carrol (Thomas) Rowe and Patricia (Michael) Hauser and stepbrother Jack Bonow. She is also survived by her mother in law Adeline, a sister in law Ruth and brother in law Kenneth (Colleen).
She was preceded in death by her father Hilary Marx, her mother Lauretta, her sister Mary, stepmother Edith and father in law Delmer. She was also preceded in death by the six dogs she was blessed to have in her life, Louie, BJ, Katie, Maggie, Charlie and Molly.
A special thank you to friends, Peg Harvey, Susan Stelzer, Esther Hopfensperger for all their care and kindness.
In lieu of flower donations, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Clark County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019