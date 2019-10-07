|
Janet McLaughlin
Wisconsin Rapids - Janet McLaughlin, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Janet was born December 16, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to Lewis and Ellen (Sharp) Wells. She married Dennis McLaughlin on October 10, 1980 in Wausaukee. He died December 31, 2013. Janet was formerly employed at McMillian Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids. In earlier years she worked for a janitorial service.
Janet loved the outdoors, tending her garden and bird watching. She had a love of animals, especially her cat Packer and was involved with the Humane Society and Audobon Society. Janet was active at the Historic Point Basse and at events at Sacred Heart Church. She was also a member of the Order of Odd Fellows Rebecca Circle.
Janet is survived by her brothers Brian Wells and Jeffrey Wells of Plymouth, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents and sister in law Kathleen McLaughlin.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019