Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nekoosa, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nekoosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet McLaughlin Obituary
Janet McLaughlin

Wisconsin Rapids - Janet McLaughlin, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, died Tuesday October 1, 2019 at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Janet was born December 16, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to Lewis and Ellen (Sharp) Wells. She married Dennis McLaughlin on October 10, 1980 in Wausaukee. He died December 31, 2013. Janet was formerly employed at McMillian Memorial Library in Wisconsin Rapids. In earlier years she worked for a janitorial service.

Janet loved the outdoors, tending her garden and bird watching. She had a love of animals, especially her cat Packer and was involved with the Humane Society and Audobon Society. Janet was active at the Historic Point Basse and at events at Sacred Heart Church. She was also a member of the Order of Odd Fellows Rebecca Circle.

Janet is survived by her brothers Brian Wells and Jeffrey Wells of Plymouth, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents and sister in law Kathleen McLaughlin.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now