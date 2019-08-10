|
Janet R. Kiesling
Wisconsin Rapids - Janet R. Kiesling, age 81, Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Our House in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at t. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Pastor Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Janet was born March 7, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Bertha (Seversen) Hilgard. She graduated from Lincoln High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Kiesling, on November 2, 1956 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
After her children were raised, Janet attended Mid-State Technical College, earning her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed as an LPN at Family Heritage Medical and Rehabilitation Center in Wisconsin Rapids until her retirement.
Janet had a special place in her heart for pets, having worked at several pet stores when she was younger. Her children referred to their childhood home as a mini "Noah's Ark" because of the number and variety of pets they had over the years. She enjoyed collecting dolls and teddy bears, going out to eat with her lady friends to catch up on the latest gossip, her "alone time" watching the Young and the Restless, and going for walks in search of agates. Janet loved to take excursions "Up North" and enjoyed several trips out West with the family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
Janet is survived by three children: Doug (Andrea) Kiesling, Phillip Kiesling, and Susan (Roger) Skrzeczkoski; two grandchildren: Timothy (Amy) Gorchels and Maddie (Melissa) Kiesling; great-granddaughter, Penelope; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Shirley Ebbe.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019