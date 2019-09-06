|
|
Janis R. Wills
Wisconsin Rapids - Janis R. Wills, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital from an accidental fall at home.
Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial took place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Janis was born on December 1, 1933 in Wood County to the late Frank and Grace (Krubsack) Rendmeister. She married Warren L. Wills on February 27, 1954 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and they were happily married for 65 years. Janis was a homemaker and together with Warren raised five children.
Janis enjoyed cross stitching and camping at places such as Lynn Ann's campground near St. Germain, Wisconsin and North Wood County Park. She also enjoyed reading and was able to visit the home of one of her favorite authors, Zane Grey, on Catalina Island. Janis loved spending holidays with her family and liked to dress up as a witch for Halloween and decorate her home and tree for Christmas.
Janis is survived by her husband Warren, five children Greg (Mary) Wills of Wisconsin Rapids, Jeff Wills of Wisconsin Rapids, Cindy (Carl) Failla of Corona, CA, Connie (Doug) Ruesch of Vesper and Daniel (Charyl) Wills of Wisconsin Rapids, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is further survived by her siblings Jean (Ron) Miller, Morley (Jean Erdman) Rendmeister and Sheldon Rendmeister all of Wisconsin Rapids and sister-in-law Charlene Rendmeister
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Leatrice, infant sister Janette, siblings Eugene (Yvonne) Rendmeister, Joyce Shulze and Gary Rendmeister.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019