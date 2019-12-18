Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Zerby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Zerby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean A. Zerby Obituary
Jean A. Zerby

Nekoosa - Jean A. Zerby, age 76, of Nekoosa, died Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 21, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Jean was born March 15, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Gottlieb and Blanche (Houston) Gildenzopf. She attended the Arbutis one room school across the road from her family farm through eighth grade and then Alexander High School in Nekoosa where she graduated in 1960. Jean was employed as a nurses' aide and physical therapist assistant for 31 years at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home. She was also employed at Jo Jo's in Vesper by her longtime friend Joan Nelson for nine years and for 21 years as a bartender at Foley's Nita Brew in Nekoosa for Kevin Foley who was more like a son than an employer.

Jean played the concertina for many years; enjoyed puzzles; spending time with her various pets; enjoyed the time spent on the family farm and with her grandchildren. Jean was truly a people person who couldn't go anywhere in the area without running into a friend. She also enjoyed painting, handmade craft items, gardening and cheering for the Packers and Brewers.

She is survived by four sons William (Anita) Oleson of Westminster, CO, Lee Oleson of Pittsville, Mike (Renee) Rivard of Nekoosa and Al Zerby of Nekoosa; step children Rick Rivard of Wisconsin Rapids and Wendy Zerby of Florida; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother Emil Gildenzopf of Nekoosa and by the Lloyd Wolfe family.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leon Gildenzopf.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now