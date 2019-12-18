|
Jean A. Zerby
Nekoosa - Jean A. Zerby, age 76, of Nekoosa, died Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday December 21, 2019 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 until the time of service at 11:00 AM.
Jean was born March 15, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids to Gottlieb and Blanche (Houston) Gildenzopf. She attended the Arbutis one room school across the road from her family farm through eighth grade and then Alexander High School in Nekoosa where she graduated in 1960. Jean was employed as a nurses' aide and physical therapist assistant for 31 years at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home. She was also employed at Jo Jo's in Vesper by her longtime friend Joan Nelson for nine years and for 21 years as a bartender at Foley's Nita Brew in Nekoosa for Kevin Foley who was more like a son than an employer.
Jean played the concertina for many years; enjoyed puzzles; spending time with her various pets; enjoyed the time spent on the family farm and with her grandchildren. Jean was truly a people person who couldn't go anywhere in the area without running into a friend. She also enjoyed painting, handmade craft items, gardening and cheering for the Packers and Brewers.
She is survived by four sons William (Anita) Oleson of Westminster, CO, Lee Oleson of Pittsville, Mike (Renee) Rivard of Nekoosa and Al Zerby of Nekoosa; step children Rick Rivard of Wisconsin Rapids and Wendy Zerby of Florida; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother Emil Gildenzopf of Nekoosa and by the Lloyd Wolfe family.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brother Leon Gildenzopf.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019