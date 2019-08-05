|
|
Jean H. McAndrew
Wisconsin Rapids - Jean H. McAndrew, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Jean was born February 19, 1927 in St. Paul, MN to Donald and Esther (Hanson) Wolfer. She married William A. McAndrew on March 3, 1951 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2001. Jean was a medical transcriptionist at Richland Center Hospital.
Jean was a member of the women's group and choir at Town and Country United Presbyterian Church in Richland Center, WI and also a choir member at the First Congregational Church- UCC in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI.
Jean is survived by one son, Steve (Jeanne) McAndrew of Sun Prairie, WI; two daughters, Kate Kersten of Oxnard, CA and Linda (Brian) Clark of the Town of Rome, WI; five grandchildren, Dan (Kirsten) Clark, Ross (Erin) Clark, Aaron Clark, Nicholas McAndrew and Alex McAndrew; five great grandchildren, Deklin, Waylon, Cormac, Levi and Brooks; and sister-in-law, Betty Wolfer.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; son, Joe McAndrew; an infant son; and one brother, Donald Wolfer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids or to Heartland Hospice Care.
Jean's family would like to thank the staffs at Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice Care for the loving, compassionate care given to her.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019