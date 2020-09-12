Jean L. BogdanskyWisconsin Rapids - Jean L. Bogdansky, 91, formerly of Montello, WI, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids, WI where she had resided since June.A celebration of life picnic is being planned for a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.Jean was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Arthur and Lorena (Eberhardt) Gaetke on August 6, 1929. She attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1949. She married John Bogdansky on Feb 24, 1951. Jean and John owned a resort on Blue Lake in Grand Rapids, MI where she also worked as a Paralegal for a number of years before retiring. After retiring, the couple drove semi which Jean enjoyed very much. The couple moved to Payson, AZ in 1993. They were happily married until the time of his death in 1999. Jean returned to Wisconsin, settling in Montello shortly after John's death. She loved to travel and was a snowbird, residing in Gulf Shores, AL during the winter months. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, and playing the piano.Jean is survived by her sisters-in-law, Ruth (Larry) Winker and Jane (Bob) Winters of Nekoosa, her brother-in-law, Alvin Bogdansky of Wisconsin Rapids, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Bogdansky, her parents, Arthur and Lorena Gaetke, and her brother, Edward Gaetke.