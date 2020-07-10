Jeanann J. KarlPort Edwards - Jeanann J. Karl, age 68, of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, Wisconsin.Memorial services for Jeanann will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the church from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Please follow appropriate social distancing measures within the church. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Andrew's Parish Cemetery in Rozellville, Wisconsin.Jeanann was born on June 20, 1952 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to the late Jerome and Lorraine (Hoefs) Karl. She was a member of the Marshfield Senior High class of 1971. She worked for over 30 years at McCain Foods in Plover.Jeanann's interests included crafts, sewing, flower gardening, and enjoying the outdoors through camping, hunting and fishing.Jeanann is survived by her daughters Hollie (Bryan) David and Brooke (Jason) Mitchell; siblings James Karl, Paul (Jane) Karl, Dayrl Langreck, Kay Schulz, Mae Weigel, Beth Karl, Susan (Mark) Konrardy, Teresa Karl, Helen Burkhalter and Dana (Kurt) Swanson; grandchildren Aaron David, Madelyn David, Joseph Mitchell, Lucas Mitchell, Nicholas Mitchell and Veronica Mitchell. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Michael Karl, Randy Karl, Roy Karl and Judy Karl.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.