Jeanette M. Rodeghier
Wisconsin Rapids - Jeanette M. Rodeghier, age 93 passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker, Fr. Valentine Joseph and Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Thursday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Jeanette was born August 11, 1926 to Paul and Anna (Habeck) Engelbert in Stevens Point. She attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1945 in Stevens Point, WI. After graduation she started working at the Whiting Plover Paper Mill.
She married Elmer Hansen on October 20, 1951 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. They were blessed with a daughter Kathleen born March 11, 1954. Elmer passed away in September of 1954 due to a car accident. She married Donald R. Rodeghier in 1959 and moved to Wisconsin Rapids. They were owners of Edlen Cranberry Company in Humbird, WI.
Jeanette enjoyed traveling, bowling and bingo. But most of all enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren.
Jeanette is survived by her two daughters Sandra (Pat) Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, and Diane (Dave) Kerkman of Wisconsin Rapids, four grandchildren Shawn Johnston, Wisconsin Rapids, Brian Johnston, Plover, and Katelin and Kayla Kerkman, Wisconsin Rapids, and many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, two brothers, four sisters and her daughter Kathleen, who passed on November 2, 2019. She was also preceded in death by many nieces and nephews.
Jeanette's family would like to thank Arborwood Lodge, Arborview Court and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they showed Jeanette.
Memorials can be given to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020