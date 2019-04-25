Jeanne A. Groskopf



Wisconsin Rapids - Jeanne A. Groskopf, 96, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, WI.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Inurnment, with full military honors, will take place in the Rajski Family section of Guardian Angel's Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI. Visitation, for family and friends, will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. until the time of the memorial service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Jeanne was born January 18, 1923 in Stevens Point to Adam and Mary (Radecki) Rajski, both residents who had emigrated from Poland. She married Delbert "Bubbles" Groskopf on January 11, 1947. Bubbles preceded her in death on October 24, 1986.



She served her country in the European Theater, as a sergeant in the Women's Army Corps (WAC's), stationed in Versailles and Paris, France during WWII, from 1943 to 1946. She reenlisted in the Women's Air Force (WAF's) from 1948 to 1952.



Jeanne is known for many good reasons, within the Rapids area. She was a staple in the tavern business for 51 years, retiring from ownership of Bubbles Bar in 1996 at the age of 73. Her time continued to be occupied, until her final retirement at age 90, from her many, many duties and positions at the Hagerstrom, Rude, Young, Clark Post 9 - American Legion and the American Legion at large.



Her community involvement included memberships in the Chamber of Commerce, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Buckley-Baldwin VFW Post 2534, the Hagerstrom, Rude, Young, Clark American Legion Post 9, the Honor Society of Women Legionnaires, Echelon 11 of the 20/4, the American Legion Auxiliary, and being a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Parish. Many of these organizations awarded her with lifetime memberships as an honor for her contributions. Jeanne was very proud of her leadership in establishing the Veteran's Memorial of "The Avenue of Flags" at Forest Hill Cemetery.



Jeanne is survived by her son, Rev. Robbie Groskopf and her son-in-law, Richard Thomas. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sisters: Laures Rajski, Danila "Dae" (Arnold) Jendrick, and Lenore (Pete) Joslin; and her brothers: Roman Rajski, Adam (Pat) Rajski, and Clifford Rajski.



A great many thanks go out to those who assisted Jeanne in her final years, including Janis Korbitz and family, Phil Pagels, and the wonderful staff of the Veteran's Home at King and Theda Care Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jeanne's honor to St. Jude's Medical Research Center, where you gift can make a lifesaving difference for a child.