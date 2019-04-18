Resources
Wisconsin Rapids - Jeanne K. Thompson, 95, passed away Sunday, April 14, at Riverview Hospital.

Jeanne was born 4/23/23 in Cleveland, Ohio to Cecile and Conrad Krause. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1941 and from Cornell University in 1945. She married John Thompson during WW11. She earned a Masters degree in Library Science from Case Western Reserve University.

She was preceded in death by John Thompson, her parents, her brother Richard and her son Leigh.

She is survived by her daughters Cecile Herndon (Bend, OR), and Gail (William) Lundberg (Waupaca, WI), two grandsons Cody (Bobbie) of Minneapolis, and Daniel (Samantha) of Blaine, MN. She had 2 beautiful great granddaughters.

She lived for and loved her family and will be missed.

Cremation is being provided by Rosebury Funeral Home of Friendship. A private family service will be at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
