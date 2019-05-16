|
|
Longtime resident of Whitefish Bay, passed away peacefully May 14, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. McBride, proud mother of Patricia (Jeff) Smejkal of Des Moines, Iowa, Julie (Jim) Borgealt of Muskego, Wisconsin and David (Lori) McBride of Jacksonville, Florida. Loving grandmother of Katherine, Julianna, Greta and Alison. Further survived by brother, David Jackson, sister-in-law, Sarah McBride, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy (Plenke) Jackson, husband, Joseph and brother, Richard Jackson.
Jeanne was born on June 12, 1933 in Wisconsin Rapids. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School and also attended U.W. Whitewater. Jeanne had worked as a medical secretary for Madison Medical Associates in Milwaukee and later worked for and retired from Badger Meter. She was an active member of Whitefish Bay Garden Club, St. Monica's PTA and Whitefish Bay Women's Club. Jeanne was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and lifelong friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, 5982 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanne's name may be directed to the .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 16, 2019