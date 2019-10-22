|
Jeannine J. Hess
Port Edwards - Jeannine J. Hess, age 88 of Port Edwards, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Port Edwards. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and at the church Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to Park Place Adult Day Services in Wisconsin Rapids or the .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019