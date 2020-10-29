1/1
Jeffery P. Koenig
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery P. Koenig

Wisconsin Rapids - Jeffery P. Koenig, 49, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Due to COVID-19 precautions the family will have a private memorial service for family and friends in Jeffery's honor at a later date.

Jeffery was born on July 26, 1971 to Glen and Peggy Koenig. He enjoyed snowmobiling and being outdoors on the water. Jeffery also loved barbequing and making delicious food for everyone.

Jeffery is survived by his mother Peggy, brothers; Jason (Jennifer) Koenig, and John (Christina) Koenig, nieces; Cecilia and Lilly, Nephews; Thomas, Andrew, Benjamin, Jackson, and Beckett, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Friends.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his Father Glen, Grandparents; George and Margaret Koenig, and Paul and Alma Lucey, and his sidekick Elmer, his yellow lab.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved