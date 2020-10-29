Jeffery P. KoenigWisconsin Rapids - Jeffery P. Koenig, 49, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.Due to COVID-19 precautions the family will have a private memorial service for family and friends in Jeffery's honor at a later date.Jeffery was born on July 26, 1971 to Glen and Peggy Koenig. He enjoyed snowmobiling and being outdoors on the water. Jeffery also loved barbequing and making delicious food for everyone.Jeffery is survived by his mother Peggy, brothers; Jason (Jennifer) Koenig, and John (Christina) Koenig, nieces; Cecilia and Lilly, Nephews; Thomas, Andrew, Benjamin, Jackson, and Beckett, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, and Friends.Jeffery was preceded in death by his Father Glen, Grandparents; George and Margaret Koenig, and Paul and Alma Lucey, and his sidekick Elmer, his yellow lab.