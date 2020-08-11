Jeffrey C. BrundidgeWisconsin Rapids - Jeffrey Charles Brundidge, found peace on August 9, 2020 at the age of 61, after a brief battle with lung cancer, which had spread.A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Face masks will be required for the visitation and social distancing guidelines will be followed during the visitation. An additional Celebration of Life Service will be held sometime in the future.Jeff was born on September 29, 1958, the fourth of five children born to the Zane and Esther (nee Fay) Brundidge. And if you asked him, he would tell you with a smile that he was his mom's favorite.Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Oleson) for 35 short years. They were never blessed with children, but always had some spoiled fur face loves in their home.Jeff graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapid class of 1977. Some people found high school difficult, but not Jeff. Jeff excelled at wrestling, becoming a State Champion twice. Wrestling was a sport he was able to be involved in through refereeing most of his adult life. But Jeff's biggest achievement from school, were all the lifelong friends he had. He was truly blessed.Jeff kept it easy and worked at the same plant, but for three companies, Ore-Ida Foods, OMI and McCain's Foods, until he had a stroke and could no longer work. It was not the work he missed when he retired, but all the wonderful people he met, who he not only had work relationships with, but friendships outside of work with also.Jeff is survived by his wife Audrey, his siblings: Fay (Dennis) Austin of Apache Junction, AZ, Gary (Marlyn) Brundidge of Oak Harbor, WA, Sandy (Tom) Weier of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Jodi (Chris) Novak of Brookfield, WI. Father-in-law Wesley Oleson, brother and sister-in-law's: Wesley (Bev) Oleson, Mark (Christine) Oleson and Jeffrey (Laura) Oleson. Jeff is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and dear friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts and uncles, mother-in-law Carol Oleson, brother-in-law Raymond Oleson, nephews Matthew Oleson and Adam Oleson.The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Clinic and Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids Health Service and Heartland Hospice Care. A special thank you to all Jeff's friends for the wonderful memories and support."We loved you crazy man."