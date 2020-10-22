Jeffrey L. BrownSaratoga - Jeffrey L. Brown, age 64, of the Town of Saratoga, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence.Memorial services for Jeff will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon until the time of services. Burial will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids with military rites provided by VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids.Jeff was born on September 23, 1956 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to David and Elizabeth (Fischer) Loomis. After his graduation from Lincoln High School, Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1976 - 1981. He married Cheryl M. Vaden in April, 2011 in Wisconsin Rapids. Jeffrey began his career working for Consoweld and then worked for Consolidated Papers/Nine Dragons in Biron for over 30 years.Jeff enjoyed participating in cowboy action shooting, fishing, woodworking and listening to country music (sometimes dancing to it in the supermarket). Jeff was a great family man who loved spending time with all of his family. He was proud as the oldest sibling to be able to help and take care of his younger siblings. He loved to cook and watch cooking shows on TV-especially Guy Fieri and was well known for his skill at smoking meat. Jeff always made a great cup of coffee and it always seemed to taste a little better if he made it. He will be missed by his little buddy, Trevor, his Dachshund.Jeff is survived by his wife Cheryl, mother Elizabeth Loomis of Wisconsin Rapids, daughter Rebecca (Brad) Scheidegger, grandchildren Sam and Jeff, siblings Judy (Irving) Paul of Wisconsin Rapids, Julie (Mark) Hiles of Granton, Jeanna (Ernest) Kroll of Wisconsin Rapids, Jay (Bonnie) Brown of Wisconsin Rapids, Bonnie (Roger) Herold of Minnesota, David Brown of Tomah, Diane Brown of Sparta, Peggy (Dave) Coffelt of Minnesota, Lee (Amanda) Loomis of Stevens Point, Becky Helding of Mosinee and Pearl Marshall of Minnesota. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.He is preceded in death by his father Robert Brown, Carol Sprinkle, Step-father David Loomis, brothers Jim Brown, Bob Brown, Jack Brown, Ervin Sprinkle and Dean Sprinkle, sister Betty Symicek and his best friend Big George.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.