Jennifer (Jen) Blum
Iola - Jennifer (Jen) Lee Blum of Iola, WI, age 57, our beautiful, loving wife, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on April 3, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center from a head injury resulting from an accidental fall at home.
A public memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Jennifer was born August 30, 1962, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Jerome and Barbara Blum. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1980 and from UW-Stevens Point in 1990 with a degree in Communications. After graduation she worked as a News Editor for two newspapers, the Advocate in Manawa and the Tomorrow River Times in Amherst. She was the Executive Director of Family Planning in Stevens Point and then the Executive Director of the Midstate Epilepsy Foundation in Stevens Point. She worked at UW-Stevens Point in the Chancellor's office and then, because of her love of animals, was the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Portage County. She then took her forever job at ODC (Opportunity Development Center) as Director of Communication and Donor Relations. She loved all the people she worked with at ODC and all those she met along the way.
Jennifer married Samuel Simms, the love of her life, in 1990 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 30 years of marriage. Jen was a lover of animals and had four dogs - Sparky, Cody, Kelcie, and Buddha and three cats - Abby, Nikki, and Besitos. She and three of her dogs enjoyed going to agility at Camp Bandy in Amherst. Last July she and Sam took their dream trip on a cruise to Alaska and in her words said "you have not lived until you have mushed your own dog team at an Iditarod champion's kennel" which she did. She and Sam spent two weeks every year in Fort Myers Beach, FL with family in their condo. During the summer she loved spending time in Eagle River with Mom and Dad in their trailer. Jennifer was an avid Badger fan and attended all the home football games with Sam and her family for the last 27 years.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Sam Simms, Iola, her parents Jerome and Barbara Blum, Wisconsin Rapids, her brothers Jeffrey Blum, Madison and Jonathan Blum (Wendy), Wisconsin Rapids, and their two daughters, Amelia and Adeline Blum. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Helen Simms, West Peoria, IL and two sisters-in-law Kathy Yentes, West Peoria, IL and Nancy Simms, Sun City, AZ. Other survivors include many other loving aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Ramsdell and Wendell and Alma Miller, father-in-law Samuel Simms, Sr. and brother-in-law, Tom Yentes.
Jennifer lived life to the fullest with her outgoing personality and beautiful smile. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. She was a blessing to us all and we thank God for her life.
In her passing she is giving a special gift as an organ donor - a gift of life to many people.
Memorials may be given to ODC, 1191 Huntington Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 or donate online www.odcinc.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020