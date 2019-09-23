|
|
Jennifer "Jen" J. Olivarez
Wisconsin Rapids - Jennifer "Jen" J. Olivarez, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids, was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Don Love will officiate. A time to share loving memories of Jennifer will take place at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Jen was born July 30, 1978 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Laurie (Fahrner) Kobza. She held a special place in her heart for her step-father, Michael Anderson. Jen was married to James Olivarez in 2003, however the marriage ended in divorce. She worked as a cook at Piggly Wiggly in Union Grove, WI until her cancer diagnosis in November of 2017. Jenny moved to Tomahawk, WI to be cared for by her mother, Laurie Anderson. She lived in Tomahawk until February of this year, when she moved back to Wisconsin Rapids after reacquainting with her friend, Larry "Dean" Meddaugh. She became his fiancé and he cared for her until August, when she required hospital care, until her death.
Jen was always trying to improve herself through dedication and hard work. She proved this by earning several degrees including degrees in: Dental Laboratory Technician, Medical Office Assistant, Creative Writing, Financial Literacy, and Servsafe Food Protection Manage Course.
She enjoyed being with her fiancé, friends, and family fishing, pontooning, and spending time relaxing at her mother's home in Tomahawk. Family was very important to her, especially her relationship with her brother, Tim. She enjoyed camping, and many trips to Florida, Medford, and Lake Alice. Jen also enjoyed croqueting, knitting, singing karaoke, a good game of scrabble, and going to the casino. She had a beautiful smile and a vibrant personality. Jen was a fighter up until the end. In February, Jen and her mother spent a memorable 10 days in Florida, enjoying nature and their time together. She is loved and will be deeply missed.
Jen is survived by her mother, Laurie Anderson of Tomahawk, WI; her father, James Kobza of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; her daughter, Elizabeth (Justin) Bloch of Athens, WI; her granddaughters, Amelia Bloch and Raina Bloch; her brother, Timothy Kobza of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; her aunts and uncles, Jill and Kurt Cook and Steve and Kristi Fahrner; her cousins: Elizabeth Cook, Tara Cook, Berit (Edwin) Gelvez, Bryna (Reid) Curry, and Elin (Mike) Ritchey. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Janice Fahrner and Clarence and Virginia Kobza; she is further preceded in death by her step-father, Michael Anderson.
A special thank you goes out to the staff on the Oncology floor at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital and to Dr. Rezazadeh, for all of the care shown to Jen.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 23, 2019