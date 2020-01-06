|
|
Jennifer L. Merkes
Wisconsin Rapids - Jennifer L. Merkes, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Brett Shilton and Deacon Mark Quayhackx will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM.
Jennifer was born May 14, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Rueben and Vivian (Hass) Rayome. She married Michael Merkes on October 10, 1992 in Port Edwards, WI. Jennifer was a care giver for various family members for many years.
Jennifer was a strong and caring woman who loved spending time with her family, friends and her two cats, Tucker and Pebbles. Her favorite quote by which she lived her life was "Always remember you are braver than you think, stronger than you seem and loved more than you will ever know".
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Kristina (Mark Davis) Merkes; mother, Vivian Rayome and sister, Cindy (Craig) Kuehl. She was preceded in death by her father, Rueben Rayome.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020