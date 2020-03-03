Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jere Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jere A. Smith


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jere A. Smith Obituary
Jere A. Smith

Wisconsin Rapids - Jere A. Smith, age 54, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, following an industrial accident.

A memorial service for Jere will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Jere was born on August 12, 1965 in Wisconsin Rapids. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1983. Jere served in the U.S. Navy, and also boxed within. Jere worked over 11 years with the Hydroblasters.

Jere enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, ice fishing, playing cribbage, listening to music, boxing, sitting around a campfire, going for long walks and hikes and loved his work as a hydroblaster. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest and wanted to make every moment count. He was the type of person to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Jere is survived by his children Jeremy O'Dell, Ashley Smith and Storm Smith; siblings Rob Smith and Vikki (Steve) Charles; grandchildren Colin, Madison and Braxton. He is further survived by his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Todd Cummings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Ronald McDonald House or to Locks of Love.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jere's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now