Jere A. Smith
Wisconsin Rapids - Jere A. Smith, age 54, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, following an industrial accident.
A memorial service for Jere will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date.
Jere was born on August 12, 1965 in Wisconsin Rapids. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the class of 1983. Jere served in the U.S. Navy, and also boxed within. Jere worked over 11 years with the Hydroblasters.
Jere enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Bucks, ice fishing, playing cribbage, listening to music, boxing, sitting around a campfire, going for long walks and hikes and loved his work as a hydroblaster. Most of all, he enjoyed the time spent with family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest and wanted to make every moment count. He was the type of person to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Jere is survived by his children Jeremy O'Dell, Ashley Smith and Storm Smith; siblings Rob Smith and Vikki (Steve) Charles; grandchildren Colin, Madison and Braxton. He is further survived by his extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Todd Cummings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Ronald McDonald House or to Locks of Love.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020