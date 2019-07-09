Services
Saratoga - Jeremiah Hayes, age 41, Town of Saratoga, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Jeremiah was born May 15, 1978 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Jerry Courser and Rose Hayes. He graduated from Lincoln High School and was currently working as a manager for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Wisconsin Rapids.

He enjoyed working on muscle cars, drinking coffee and visiting with his uncle Larry, and fishing with his son Benjamin. Jeremiah was very hard working and kept to a close group of family and friends and his dog Scarlet. In his youth, he enjoyed going with his family to Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells and Bell Smith Spring in Southern Illinois.

Jeremiah is survived by his son, Benjamin; his father, Jerry Courser, of Illinois; his sister, Jessica Nixon of St. Louis, MO; his uncle, Larry (Cheri) Courser of Wisconsin Rapids; his stepfather, Bob Lafler; his grandmothers, Dorothy Hayes and Eloise Courser; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Jeremiah is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Hayes.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 9 to July 10, 2019
