Jeremy M. Getzloff
Waupaca - Jeremy M. Getzloff, age 38, of Waupaca, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Waupaca.
Services will be at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.
Jeremy was born January 24, 1981 in Wisconsin Rapids to Jerry and Pamela (Spaulding) Getzloff. He graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1999 and moved to Waupaca after high school.
While residing in Waupaca, Jeremy was employed by Waupaca Foundry, Graphic Packaging, and most recently by Agropur Cheese.
Jeremy was passionate about the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting with bow and rifle. He also liked to fish and spend time with his beloved dogs Pearl and Duke.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Jerry and Pamela Getzloff of Wisconsin Rapids; two sisters: Jami Getzloff (fiancé Paul Carlson) of Eagle Harbor, Michigan and Jodi (Adrian) Kuhlka of Wisconsin Rapids and their children Sarah and Lauren; special friend, Cheryl Winters of Waupaca; maternal grandmother, Betty Timm of Wisconsin Rapids and paternal grandmother, Elaine Getzloff of Stevens Point; aunts and uncles: Teresa Lucas and Bill (Marlene) Getzloff of Stevens Point, Jan Getzloff of Vesper, Leonard (Margie) Matthews of Wisconsin Rapids, Cathy (Glenn) Hanneman of Vesper, and Randy Getzloff, Brad Spaulding (fiancée Amy), Donna (Curt) Jacoby and Robby Timm all of Wisconsin Rapids. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Getzloff; paternal grandfather, Clarence Getzloff; maternal grandfather, Floyd Spaulding; aunts and uncles: Joseph Getzloff, Debra Steinke, Rick Spaulding and Shawn Spaulding.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020