Jerold F. Arts
Jerold F. Arts

Wisconsin Rapids -

Jerold F. Arts, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids died Friday October 16, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jerold was born June 22, 1935 in Marshfield to Steven and Marie (Hoffman) Arts. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War Era from 1952-1955. Following his time in the service he graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Jerold married Maryann Clerkin in February of 1969. She died in February of 2005.

Jerold was employed as an Electrical/Mechanical Engineer at Bell Labs and Western Electric. He loved working with computers and tinkering with gadgets.

He is survived by his children Marie Arts and Joseph Arts; granddaughters Sydney and Daisy; six siblings Gail Narlock, Joyce (Conrad) Zarecki, Marvin (Char) Arts, Marilyn Engel, Gordy (Sue) Arts and Jan Arts and by his sister in law Earline Arts. Jerold was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother Sylvan Arts.








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
