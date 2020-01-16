|
Jerome A Gilman
Apache Junction, AZ - Jerome A Gilman, age 80, of Apache Junction, AZ passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16 at the Lund Family Hospice House in Gilbert, AZ, after losing his battle with cancer.
A celebration of Jerome's life will be held at a later date.
Jerome was born January 12, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Donald and Charlotte(Knuth) Gilman. His family moved to Nekoosa, WI where he attended Alexander High School in Nekoosa. He enlisted in the Navy and served our country for over twenty years, including three tours in Vietnam during the war.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Kerre Gage-Gilman; sons, Douglas and Jerry Gilman Jr, and daughters; Teresa Durazo, Shannon Austin, Jolene Gladden, and Lora Hubel. He cherished his 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Roger Gilman and a sister, Donna Weber.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard, his wife of twenty five years, Kay, and his infant son, Jeremy. The family would like to thank the Lund Family Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care of Jerome.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020