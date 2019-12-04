|
Jerome Lindsay
Wisconsin Rapids - Jerome Paul Lindsay, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation for Jerry will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post #9 following the visitation.
Jerry was born on December 7, 1942 in Monroe, Wisconsin to the late Paul and Leona (Donmeyer) Lindsay. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1961 - 1965 and was stationed on the U.S.S. Oglethorpe. He was discharged from the Navy as an Electrical Mate Second Class (EM2). After leaving the Navy, he graduated from MSOE with honors. Jerry married Judith Ann Lenth on May 27, 1967 in Crystal Lake, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2008.
Jerry and Judy began their family together in Baldwinsville, NY and later moved to Bloomington, MN. Jerry was an engineer at Honeywell at the Golden Valley facility where he retired in 1998. Jerry and Judy spent their retirement years in Wisconsin Rapids. After the death of his beloved Judy, he remained in Wisconsin Rapids where he met a new love and companion, Ruth Fox. The two lovebirds spent ten wonderful years together.
In his free time, Jerry enjoyed restoring and collecting antiques. He had a special love of restoring old player pianos. If he wasn't tinkering or playing the piano, you would find him deep in thought and organizing his stamp collection. He also enjoyed searching for buried treasures—metal detecting, playing cards and fishing.
Jerry is survived by his children Donna (Bruce) Briggs, Sara (Tim) Brosam and Denyse (Nate) Madsen, grandchildren Wyatt and Weston Brosam, significant other Ruth Fox and brother-in-law Bob Wells.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judy and sister Jeniece Wells.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jerry's name at a later date.
Jerry's family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019