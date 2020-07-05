Jerome P. Elsen
Junction City - Jerome P. Elsen, 83, Junction City, died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Tomah VA Medical center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Junction City, with Rev. Gregory Michaud officiating. The funeral will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes
at 11:00 am (CST) on Wednesday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 468 of Milladore. The visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Wednesday at Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City.
Jerome was born on December 5, 1936 in Nekoosa, to Hubert and Anna (Mlsna) Elsen. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Special Forces as a paratrooper. He married Colleen Forry in 1957 and they later divorced. He married Jeanette J. Slauson on May 3, 1974 in Kellner, Wisconsin. She died on November 7, 2014.
Jerome was employed at Consolidated Papers in Stevens Point for 22 years until his retirement. He was an avid pilot and enjoyed building and flying planes. He was very mechanically inclined and loved working with his hands and building small engines. He also enjoyed his hobby farm and motorcycles.
He is survived by his children, Kim (Mike) Stommel of Rice, WA, Pete (Sandy) Elsen of Butternut, Mary Lou Elsen of Green Bay, and Ginger Lynn (Tom) Worwa of Minneapolis. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Melissa (Mark) Fields, Brandi Lou Simonis and Kristian Simonis and 3 great grandchildren, Jaxon Swette, Jace Lind and Ashlyn Field. He is further survived by his siblings, Ann Eggelston, Rita Schiller, Angeline Knuth, Francis (Clara) Elsen and Theresa (Al) Oxley.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, brothers, Richard and Hubert Elsen, and a sister, Agnes Hoffman.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Tomah VA Medical Center.
