|
|
Jerry G. Repta
Wisconsin Rapids - Jerry G. Repta, 97, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Jerry was born May 26, 1922 to John and Elizabeth (Bzudusek) Repta in Big Flats, WI (Adams County).
Jerry farmed until joining the Conservation Corps and later accepting a job at Consolidated Papers, Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, where he worked until his retirement in the mid 1980's. While at the mill, he met wife, Doris Steinke, and they were united in marriage on May 18, 1950. They were blessed with three daughters: Linda, Jane, and Mary and nearly 70 years of wonderful memories.
Jerry loved to farm and hunt, but enjoyed spending time and telling jokes with family and friends. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John and Roy; his sisters: Anna, Betty, Julia, and Pauline. He is further preceded in death by his grandson, Jay Johnson; and many other family members and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his daughters: Linda (Tim Carrick) Repta-Kennedy of Okeechobee, FL, Jane (David) Kommer, and Mary (John) Gavinski, all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; his granddaughter, Sara (Jason) Hanstedt of Sobieski, WI; his grandsons, Kevin (Denise) Johnson of Lytton Springs, TX and Michael Kommer of Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He is further survived by his great-grandson, Oliver Hanstedt; and many nieces and nephews.
As were Jerry's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Jerry's family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020